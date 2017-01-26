Story by Sienna Thomas

Quixote Studios trailers filled Veterans Memorial Stadium parking lot at Long Beach City College Liberal Arts Campus on Wednesday, Jan. 18, for the filming of HBO television show “Ballers”, a drama/comedy series starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“They filmed inside Veterans Stadium and the parking lot,” said Stacey Toda, Associate Director of Public Relations and Marketing of LBCC. Today added, “We don’t know of any other future plans of “Ballers” filming additional scenes here.”

Johnson, an actor and former professional wrestler and college football player, plays a role close to home, almost becoming an NFL player himself before a football injury that ended his career before it took off.

Johnson plays Spencer Strasmore, on the TV series as a former NFL player turned financial adviser who mentors the lives of former and current football players.

“Ballers” season one and two can be found on HBO, with season three on the way sometime in 2017.