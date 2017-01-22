Story by Lissette Mendoza/Viking News/@Chingonapicosa

LBCC’s performing arts department started the new year in celebration as the play “Really Really” was recognized with an award at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival.

The students have also been invited to perform the play at the regional competition from Feb. 14-18 at Mesa Community College in Arizona.

Theatre professor and play director, Anthony Carreiro said, “Only five plays from five different states get selected out of hundreds of entries. This includes both 2-year and 4-year schools from the smallest Community College to the largest and most expensive private schools, so it’s quite an honor.”

Jennifer Ramos, 21, majoring in theater and stage manager for “Really Really”, said, “This is the first time I’ll be going, I’m so excited and honored, only six out of over 200 shows got chosen, but I’m stressed because I know we have a lot of work to get done. It felt amazing to have the hard work and dedication from the cast and crew recognized.”

Around 15 theatre students involved with the play and another 30 students will be attending the festival which will have workshops and networking opportunities.

All student’s expenses will be paid through the support of Dean of Social Sciences and Arts, Dina Humble, and Vice President of Academic Affairs, Terri Long.

“Really Really” was directed by Carreiro and written by Paul Downs Colaizzo. The play ran during the spring 2016 semester and deals with the topics of college life and sexual assault.