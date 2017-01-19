Former LBCC nursing student and IITS student worker, Kenia Buckner, 31 died in her Bellflower, Calif. home Monday, January 16, from injuries sustained in a shooting incident that remains under investigation by police.

Her ex-boyfriend Antowan Parker, 27 is being sought out by investigators as a suspect in the shooting.

Greg Peterson, LBCC Vice President Student Support Services called her an outstanding student and student assistant in a college wide email announcing her death.

Peterson also noted that Buckner was a mother of 3 and completed the LBCC Certified Nursing Assistant Program this past fall and was in the process of taking prerequisites for a nursing degree.

The email encourages students in need to take access of grief counseling through the Student Health Center, located at A-1010 at LAC or call (562) 938-4210 and also at PCC in GG-117 or call (562) 938-3992. Employees can access counseling through the employee assistance program by calling (800) 777-9355 or visiting www.members.mhn.com .

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau is requesting those with any information about the shooting to call (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.