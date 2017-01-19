Former LBCC nursing student and IITS student worker, Kenia Buckner, 31

Former LBCC nursing student and IITS student worker, Kenia Buckner, 31 died in her Bellflower, Calif. home Monday, January 16, from injuries sustained in a shooting incident that remains under investigation by police.

Her ex-boyfriend Antowan Parker, 27 is being sought out by investigators as a suspect in the shooting.

Greg Peterson, LBCC Vice President Student Support Services called her an outstanding student and student assistant in a college wide email announcing her death.

Peterson also noted that Buckner was a mother of 3 and completed the LBCC Certified Nursing Assistant Program this past fall and was in the process of taking prerequisites for a nursing degree.

The email encourages students in need to take access of grief counseling through the Student Health Center, located at A-1010 at LAC or call (562) 938-4210 and also at PCC in GG-117 or call (562) 938-3992. Employees can access counseling through the employee assistance program by calling (800) 777-9355 or visiting www.members.mhn.com .

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau is requesting those with any information about the shooting to call (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

 

 

