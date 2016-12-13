Whenever the subject of what I wanted to do with my life was discussed, not once was Journalism ever something I considered. I have always been an artist with a love for video games not reporting the news. I did however spend a considerable amount of time posting movie and video game reviews to my blog on MySpace many centuries ago. I soon realized that my love of all things gaming needed to be channeled creatively and so I created my own site called PlayStation Haven. I formed the website so that my friends and I could talk about what we loved with other like-minded individuals.

Today I can say that I still have a way to go which is what has lead me to the Journalism program here at LBCC. My passion has not gone unrewarded though. Through journalism I have been to places many gamers have only dreamed of. From E3 and now for the second time all the way to the dream destination of nearly every gamer: Tokyo, Japan.

Japan is home to one of the biggest annual gaming events called Tokyo Game Show (TGS). TGS brings industry professionals and the public together in a way that no other gaming event does. Over the course of four days thousands of gamers gather at Makuhari Messe in Tokyo to get their hands on games that won’t be on store shelves for maybe another year.

The focus of this year’s show was Virtual Reality (VR) With PlayStation VR being a major focus. If you are a gamer and you thought Resident Evil was scary before, wait until you try Resident Evil VII in full VR! Aside from having playable demos of games everywhere, there were also various stage presentations where developers got a chance to show off never before seen gameplay and insights on titles they are working on. Games like Mafia III, Final Fantasy XV and Rigs (VR) were demoed at these presentations including one by my favorite game director Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear Solid).

Traveling to Japan, the birthplace of some of my favorite video games was a fantastic experience. Even though this was my second time attending, the excitement has yet to fade away. Not only for the video games but also for the vast cultural experiences on every street. My week there was not enough to soak everything in but as long as TGS is an annual event, it will be an annual trip for me. Go where your passion takes you.