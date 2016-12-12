Story by Carlos Ochoa/VikingNews/@CarlosOchoaLA

Over 200 people gathered in T1200 on Friday, Oct. 14, where Al Austin II, Janis Krantz, Patricia Lofland and Phillip Q. Shrotman were inducted into the Long Beach Hall of Fame, joining 167 Hall of Fame members beginning in 1972.

LBCC Foundation Board of Governors President Guy Heston gave the opening welcome. Opening remarks were provided by LBCC Foundation Board of Governors Gail Schwander.

Student Trustee Alejandro Lomeli said before the luncheon, “It is good to recognize the past and future influencers of our college.”

President and future chancellor of the California Community Colleges Eloy Oakley said, “It is a great opportunity to honor the great students. It is a great reminder for future leaders. It is also great to bring past and present leaders together.”

Each alumni spoke in the documentary video.

As described by Oakley, “highly selective criteria are used when it comes to service in the community, with recognition of their service at a local, state and national level.”

The speeches of each individual honoree varied, with stories of their upbringing and how they reached the level of success in the community.

Austin, who completed his Associates if Arts at LBCC in 1996, said, “This entire city is my family.”

Krantz, who attended LBCC for an Associates of Arts degree before opening J&L Fine Jewelry in 1991, said, “I do not do this alone. I would like to recognize my helpful staff,”

Lofland, who attended LBCC after coming to California in 1960 to become a teacher and full-time travel agent, said, “I came from riding buses to LBCC at night … taking advantage of every opportunity,”

The last inductee to speak was Shrotman, a life-long resident of Long Beach and former LBCC Viking news editor. He ended the inductions with comedic remarks.

“I am the second teacher to be honored. That means you have to prove you can make a living here as a teacher before you can be nominated,” he said.

After the ceremony, many inductees and former honorees gathered for photos and conversations with students, family and employees of the college.

Among the crowd was an LBCC alumnus and marriage and family therapist, Rob Schlesinger, who said, “I attribute where I am to LBCC and Cal State Long Beach. This event means a lot because it shows all the great things the students at the college can achieve.”