Editorial by Viking Editors/VikingNews/Opinion Editor: Carlos Ochoa/ @CarlosOchoaLA

Criticizing government is easy, but it’s not as easy when the government includes a group of students who are not being paid full time. Granted, they receive a stipend, their roles in governing our student collective is not a responsibility to be taken lightly.

Between classes, family obligations and other obstacles, these students must find ways to make time for countless meetings, professional engagements, networking, and learning the ins-and-outs of governance for those who will continue their path in government.

The Student Council’s roles vary far and wide, and encompass a large array of student needs and voices at the college.

Uniformed and ready to work is how they should be described. The meetings are professional and seem to follow strict guideline and protocol. The members of the Cabinet are well organized and each representative articulates their voices loudly, while the rest listen with concern and judgement on which decisions to make.

Within the first two meetings of the semester, they have proven themselves to be organized, transparent and bold in their decision making.

Having to pick one student who has gone above and beyond is Student Trustee Andrew Lomeli, whom, aside from being involved at LBCC, is serving his second term on the Student Senate for California Community Colleges (SSCCC) as the System Affairs Director for Region VIII, the Student Senate Liaison for the California Community College Association of Student Trustees (CCCAST) and a list of many more organizations which Lomeli has been involved with since his graduation from Santa Fe high school three years ago.

Lomeli has been pivotal in communicating with the Viking newspaper in making sure we have an open expression and criticism of our student government and issues that face the college.