Opinion by Carlos Ochoa/Viking News/@CarlosOchoaLA

An LBCC football student kneeled during the national anthem during the Fall 2016 Homecoming game and was yelled at by LBCC football coaches. For some reason, the Viking newspaper did not cover this news story when it first came up.

After dedicating an entire city views page with the question, “What do you think of Colin Kaepernick’s gesture?” it feels only right to continue with this commentary, which was originally published on newspaper but not brought online.

We are not mentioning the name of the student because the story is late and would not do much to change her or his fate, but nonetheless we should still talk about the issue in and of itself and why the coaching staff here should not demonize this courageous move in one of the most progressive cities in California (Long Beach).

Coached at LBCC should let their students express themselves freely.

Original Opinion piece written in Club Days Hit Campuses edition (Vol. 90, Issue 2; Sept. 15, 2016).

On Sept 11 and 12, 2016, additional NFL players showed support by raising their fists, repeating history and igniting memories of the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, when then-athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists in solidarity against racial injustice in America.

“Attitudes are made of tough stuff,” I was reminded by a history teacher, and it’s clearer than ever the attitudes of Americans are split on this topic and everyone has a unique stance on it.

But whether you are for or against his gesture of kneeling during the National Anthem, you must respect the audacity of Kaepernick, as he reintroduces a conversation on free speech, sports culture and the topic of police brutality and discrimination in America.

We should not shun those who use their celebrity to cause controversy, but rather, we should shun those who wish to obscure domestic abuse, rape and murder cases and convictions within the NFL.

One side argues it is the right of an American to have free speech, which I stand with. I believe people should be able to voice their opinions to fix their system.

On the other hand, people follow sports because they want to watch sports, not politics.

Kaepernick should be criticized for not taking this to another level. He has done the gesture, now he needs to use his spotlight to talk about specific solutions or even other pressing issues about inequality.

LBCC Viking students and athletes should choose to respect all ideas and support good character above competition.