Story by Lissette Mendoza/Viking News/@Chingonapicosa

LBCC Communications released a crime alert email after a robbery near LAC on Thursday night:

On December 8, 2016 at approximately 8:10 p.m., the Long Beach Police Department responded to an incident near Heartwell Park, across the street from the Liberal Arts Campus. The crime victim, a LBCC student, was approached by three suspects. One suspect pushed him to the ground while two others removed his backpack and forcibly removed his cell phone. The victim was not injured.

The suspects were described as one male African-American and two male Hispanics.

LBCC wants to remind students that safety is a top priority and to immediately dial 9-1-1 in case of emergency, crime, or an incident requiring police.

Anyone with information or questions about this matter can contact the Long Beach Police, City College Section at (562) 938-4807 or in person at the Public Safety Building X at the Liberal Arts Campus.