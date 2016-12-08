Story by Carlos Ochoa/Viking News/@CarlosOchoaLA

College employees and students share differing opinions on the effectiveness of the Long Beach College Promise.

Gabriela Legaspi, 18, a student taking an English 1 class this semester, said, “We do have some issues with students not coming to class, but I don’t think our class is being held back.”

Several full-time and part-time employees in the English and Math departments who did not wish to be identified voiced concern over the Long Beach College Promise, saying the influx of students “water down” the rigor of the classes and force teachers to slow down the class.

When asked for a response to the professors who are against the decrease in barriers with the Long Beach College Promise in an interview Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the LAC, President Eloy Oakley said, “The reality is we know what standards our Long Beach Unified School Districts (for preparation in Math and English courses) are up to par.”

Oakley said the reality is that the issue is a challenge that every public institution in California faces and employees at the college should understand that LBCC is committed to being a first, second, third and fourth chance for students who struggle.

“We are an institution who gives everyone a chance. Students have work, we have homeless students.”

He admitted, however, the institution isn’t without its flaws. “We must work to incentivize students more effectively. If you don’t show up to class, your grades reflect it and you will become less eligible for financial award.”

The Long Beach College Promise, an effort promoted by LBCC extends the promise of education to every Long Beach Unified School District student aims to provide continuous support from pre-K through college by creating a partnership between the school district, LBCC, Long Beach State and the City of Long Beach, according to the Long Beach College Promise.

In an interview on Tuesday, Nov. 22, with the director of the Superintendent-President’s Office for LBCC, Miles Nevin, said, “We are here to experiment for better alternatives. We understand the perspective of the faculty being told to buy into a new methods. Part of this is culture, we are not just one institution, but a cohort of institutions. We are here to test things out.”

When talking about some of the new practices, Nevin said the development of new curriculum pathways and ridding the system of placement exams is a goal.

He even called placement exams a “sham,” saying they displaced students of color and minorities.

According to The Century Foundation’s contributing writer Thomas Baileu, almost two-thirds of students who enter Community Colleges every year are judged to be academically not ready to engage in college-level coursework.”