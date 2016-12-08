Story by Carlos Ochoa/Viking News/@CarlosOchoaLA

After his 14-year involvement with LBCC, Superintendent-President Eloy Oakley will be leaving the college just before the end of the 2016 calendar year, being replaced in the meantime by Vice President of Administrative Services Ann-Marie Gabel as acting president.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Student Trustee Alejandro Lomeli said, “It goes without saying that in no way am I exited to see President Oakley leave LBCC, but I know he will do an amazing job as the head of the California Community College system. He has proven to me time and time again that he values student perspectives and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.”

In an interview Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, in Oakley’s office in the T Building, he spoke about his four years in the U.S. Army, being a young father and attending Golden West Community College two years after leaving the military.

“I was young, dumb and impatient,” said Oakley, describing his younger self as “just like anyone else.”

In search of discipline, he joined the U.S. Army after graduating high school.

“My life in the Army gave me the confidence I have today and those years gave me that perspective and allowed me to grow up,” Oakley said.

It wasn’t long until the military made him realize where he wanted his future to go, he said.

“The officers in the military had something I didn’t have … a degree.”

After his four years in the Army ended, he spent two years working and taking care of his children, but never lost sight of college, attending Golden West.

Oakley said his inspiration for the Long Beach College Promise today stems from Golden West’s completion programs that gave a clear road map to completion for students.

“First-generation students like me had to stumble along and I don’t regret anything, but it took me years.”

When talking about how he would safeguard his own progress within the last 14 years, Oakley listed three things:

“The continuation of our strategic college plan that our faculty are dedicated to, a continuation of strong student leadership and the community’s appreciation of the necessity of the College Promise.”

Near the end of the interview, Oakley described his worst day at LBCC. “The police shooting at the PCC.”

The police shooting happened June 19, 2014. Oakley told NBC Los Angeles reporters that day, “We are very fortunate that no one else was injured.”

Aside from the shooting, he also referenced the year when he was forced to cut 11 departments and lay off 24 employees.

“Some of the toughest days were when I had to lay off employees. There are days that are very tough, but it just comes with the job.”

Oakley will become the first Latino chancellor of the California Community College system.

