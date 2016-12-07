By Joseph Herrera/Staff writer/@josephherrera91

–

Anthony Kapel “Van” Jones, a political activist, commentator, author and attorney, gave a lecture pertaining to issues such as the 2016 election, Black Lives Matter and the financial instability of banks in the LAC Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 1, as part of the student equity series.

Student Trustee Alejandro Lomeli said, “It was great. It was awesome to see thought-provoking conversation that usually takes place in the classroom brought to a larger audience. It’s very effective.”

Hundreds of students attended to hear Jones, well known for making appearances on CNN, to gain an insight from the Yale alumnus. “When I first arrived at the Ivy League campus, I didn’t fit in. I didn’t read all the books that they (the students) read. So I figured if I read all those books, I will know what they know, but they will never know what I know.”

In addressing the election between who he refers to as “the server stealer, the groper,” Jones gave direction to students that the world needs communities because the middle class will always be in the middle.

“You need an elected leader, but you also need a community leader. You cannot get everything you need in the ballot box, but in the ballot box you can lose everything you have.”

Jones made the argument that Hillary Clinton should be held accountable regarding the email situation, but Donald Trump compared to Clinton “strikes all the way out multiple times a day.”

Jones also discussed the outcome decisions of both the Democrats and Republicans agreement to sign for the North American Free Trade Agreement. He established the fact that the job market has taken a downturn and that millennials are the ones who have to adapt to it.

He referred to Midwestern city-states such as Detroit and Gary, Indiana to be the “rustbelt” of the country. It refers to the economic decline, population loss and urban decay due to the diminishing of a once flourished industry sector.

The US steel, coal and auto industries have been outsourced. Some communities have adjusted to the use of high-tech industries and to the overall technological advancement seen in the past 25 years.

With that knowledge, he encouraged students to study technology and become aware of its growth and power.

Toward the end of the lecture students were allowed to come to a microphone and ask Jones questions. An estimate of 50 students all stood up at once and made their way to use their voice.

Questions about the North Dakota pipeline were asked and Jones declared it as the “most important fight in the country right now. Water is life, Oil is death. We should leave as much oil and coal in the ground as possible. Oil is something that died 60 million years ago, coal is something that died 150 million years ago. Now your society wants to dig up all this death and then burn it.”

Jones also served as a green jobs adviser to President Obama and worked with music icon, Prince, to promote technology educational opportunities for economically disadvantaged youth. Jones made an appearance at LBCC on April 21, the same day Prince died.