Story by Lissette Mendoza/@Chingonapicosa

Four new Viking Award winners will be recognized today, Thursday, Dec. 1, for their continued contributions to the campus and the community for multiple semesters.

With the intent of being surprised, Alejandro Lomeli, Tiffany Case, Julie Alm, and Joshua Miller, were called into a “mystery meeting” with Interim Dean of Student Affairs Alicia Kruizenga, who notified them of being the recipients of the award.

Student Trustee Lomeli, 21, an administration of justice major, in his third year at LBCC, said, “I’m excited. I’ve seen great people receive this award so I’m honored that the school recognized the work that I’ve been doing. I had applied, but I wasn’t expecting it.”

Alm, a human services major, said she was “absolutely excited and happy” about receiving the award. She said her new goal is “transferring to Long Beach State next fall. It’s my first choice.”

Case, Representative of Student Services at the PCC, a human services major, said, “It’s awesome, I’m excited, I was not expecting it, I plan on transferring to the University of Central Florida for social work next Fall.”

Joshua Miller, 20, a photojournalism major, plans to transfer next Fall, was “pleasantly surprised and humbled” at winning the award. He said, “I feel good, I’m glad to be of service to the college and to be able to tell the news through photos.”

The winners will officially be receiving their awards at an ASB dinner reception today, Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. in LBCC’s Bakery and Bistro. They will also be recognized at the PCC on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Student Life banquet in the JJ Building.

The Viking Award is the highest honor a student can receive at LBCC. To be considered for a Viking, the student has to be nominated by either employees or peers and then go through an application process. The student must have also previously earned an honors certificate and a leadership and service award. The awards are based on a student’s extracurricular activities, community service and academic achievements throughout their semesters at LBCC.