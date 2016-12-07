Story by Lissette Mendoza/@Chingonapicosa

With spirits high after eight consecutive wins, the No. 22 Women’s Viking Team hosted No. 8 El Camino for the South Coast Conference finale at the Hall of Champions on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

With both sides of the gym packed with hyped-up supporters, LBCC began leading the match 2-0, but ended with a disappointing 3-2 defeat. Set scores were 29-27, 25-19, 18-25, 13-25 and 10-15.

Before the match, a tailgate was sponsored by Legends Bar and Grill at 5 p.m. and free food was given to the first 100 people who arrived.

The game also featured LBCC honoring its sophomores. During the game breaks, contests and raffles included gift cards and LBCC apparel. Admission was $5 per person and free with a valid LBCC I.D.

Bouncing back from the loss, the No. 16 Vikings won their first-round SoCal Regional Playoff on Tuesday, Nov. 22, over Saddleback in Mission Viejo. LBCC triumphed 3-1, with set scores of 28-26, 25-27, 25-22, 25-20, advancing to the second round against Grossmont in San Diego on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Vikings ended the playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 26, with a loss of 3-0, and set scores 25-23, 25-14, 25-21.

Coach Misty May-Treanor will also be coaching LBCC’s newly created women’s beach volleyball team in Spring 2017. Olympian May-Treanor earned three gold medals for beach volleyball at the Olympics in 2014, 2008 and 2012 along with three gold and silver at the Beach Volleyball World Championships.