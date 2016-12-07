Story by Carlos Ochoa/Viking News/@CarlosOchoaLA

Long Beach Police Department issued a press release Tuesday, Dec. 6, about an incident involving a strong arm robbery of a student at PCC on Monday, Dec. 5.

Press release email:

On December 5, 2016, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a student sitting at the bus stop adjacent to PCC at Orange Avenue and PCH was approached by a suspect who forcibly removed their cell phone from their hand, and fled to a waiting getaway vehicle in PCC parking lot no. 1.

The victim chased the suspect to the vehicle, which was occupied by two others, stood in front of the vehicle, and demanded they return the phone.

The driver accelerated, causing the victim to jump out of the way of the vehicle as they fled north on Orange Avenue. Thankfully, the victim was not injured.

All three suspects were described as African American males.

The suspect vehicle was described as a newer white Kia Optima.

By the end of the press release, LBPD stated the investigation remains ongoing and encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to call LBPD Robbery detectives at 562-570-7464.

The LBPD encourages students to be aware of their surroundings and practice safety tips located on their website at longbeach.gov.