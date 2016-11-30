By Denny Han/Staff writer/@dennyh_

Through the halls of the PCC campus, in Building EE109, is a display of artwork leading to the visual and media arts lab, titled the LUZ gallery.

It’s a place where student Norman Roberts’ photographical work, titled “Destination to Nowhere,” was featured from Oct. 14 to Nov. 16.

“Destination to Nowhere” is a series of landscape photos taken of life, infrastructure and vast openness throughout the Californian deserts that Roberts says is often overlooked in the context of California’s cultural image filled with “city lights, palm trees and beach front mansions.”

In the gallery’s introduction label, Roberts said, “take a drive a drive down one of the quiet highways sprawling across the vast swaths of desert and you’ll be sure to find manmade constructs dotting the landscape even in the most unlikely of places. Some still in use, many abandoned, all of them desolate. Homes, businesses, roads, all sit in various states of decay, slowly being reclaimed by the desert they tried to defy.”

“Destination to Nowhere” is a study of the lonesome desert roads of California and the silent structures found along the way. Human imagination can give these monuments a voice before the desert reclaims the land they so begrudgingly lost,” said Roberts.

Antonieta Sanchez, 19, a film major, said, “There’s a feeling of melancholy that I really love when I look at this, but there’s also a bit of an inspiring factor to it that just makes me want to pack up my stuff and go camping out in the desert.”

Carlos Narvaez, 19, an applied math and physics major, said, “I like how Roberts captures the vastness of our state. These pictures show just how little we are in the massive world out there.”

The photos featured in the gallery are an exemplification of the common theme in his work based around man’s effect on the natural landscape and environment.

According his biography, a collection of the photographs displayed in the gallery will later be featured in his titular book, “Destination to Nowhere.”

The LUZ Gallery recently opened as a counterpart to LAC’s art gallery in the K Building. In a press release on the LBCC website, gallery creator and visual media professor Brian Doan said, “The opportunity to exhibit artwork in this new gallery at PCC will help promote student success, enrich student activities, and attract more students to the college.” The LUZ Gallery currently features a “Best of Semester” compilation, displaying student work from the graphic design, film and photography departments, and can be visited Mondays 1:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Thursdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to noon.