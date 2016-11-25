By Denny Han/Staff writer/@dennyh_

–

The end of the two-month long flag-football tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 15, marked the completion of the Intramural sports season of Fall 2016 when the Ladies of Athena and the Faculty Staff’s team won the women and men’s division.

The women’s division consisted of TNT’s Mighty Ducks, PNK’s Black and White teams, TLS and American Criminal Justice Association.

The men’s division featured the Men of Aztlan, PNK Wolves, Order of Thor, Order of Tong and MossXGods.

Thor Club President Javier Salcedo, said, “We had fun anyway despite our loss. Sam Goulding is a great guy. I just wish we were able to play volleyball, but that got postponed.”