Long Beach was added to the list of politically disaffected cities on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 12, when the 700-plus crowd gathered at Bixby Park and the surrounding streets to peacefully protest the victory of President-elect Donald Trump, chanting, “Love trumps hate” and “This is what democracy looks like.”

Many protesters explained their participation as stemming from Trump’s policies, which they perceive to violate civil rights and liberties.

After staunchly supporting Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton throughout the election, Mary Taylor, 45, and Grace Mucch, 56, attended the protest with picket signs criticizing Trump’s stances on abortion and climate change. “We’re here in solidarity for women’s rights, minority rights and most of all, human rights,” Taylor said.

James Spizk-Finch, 60, who attended with his husband, called Trump’s platform “disgusting” and “an affront to everyone’s rights.”

Ethan Becker, 20, said, “This is a major point in history that people will be looking back on and I don’t think I’ve ever seen people as united as they are now. I came here because I wanted to see history. I wanted to see unity.”

Spearheaded by event organizers Maii Ware, 29, and Toni Engberg, alongside several volunteers, including LBCC students Dean Gadberry, 18, Eunice Vera, 19, and Elizabeth Murray, 19, the crowd rallied around Bixby Park’s stage after several hours of protesting to give their reasons for speaking out against Trump.