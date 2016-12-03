The Math Success Center at Long Beach City College’s LAC in V163 was renamed at a ceremony, Friday, Dec. 2, according to a press release sent by the LBCC’s public relations and marketing associate director Stacey Toda.

According to the release, The Don Temple Family Charitable Foundation Math Success Center is named after Long Beach entrepreneur Don Temple who died in 2013. His widow Marlene Temple, who was present at the ceremony, has been continuing his commitment and donations to various Long Beach institutions including LBCC and Cal State Long Beach.

The release states the $750,000 gift, the largest in the college’s history, from the Don Temple Family Charitable Foundation will be used for Long Beach College Promise scholarships and for funding the Mathematics Department at LBCC.

Don and Marlene’s granddaughter Sumer Temple is an alumna of LBCC and served as editor-in-chief at the LBCC Viking newspaper, according to the release.