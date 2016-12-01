1 of 7
Lissette Mendoza/Viking - Portrait compilation of the Cultural Celebration at the LBCC's LAC on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Lissette Mendoza/Viking - Nico Phoenix, 23, displays his handmade traditional style regalia that took over a year to make. He belongs to the Sioux tribe from the Northern plains and performed a Northern traditional dance. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Lissette Mendoza/Viking - Alendra Logan, 20, has been dancing since she could walk and performs with the Eagles Spirit Dancers and the Intertribal Pow Wow Dancing group. She performed a Southern traditional dance. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Lissette Mendoza/Viking - LAC Cultural Affairs Chair Cheyenne Phoenix, 21, descends from the Navajo and Northern Paiute Nations tribes. She performed a fancy shawl dance. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Lissette Mendoza/Viking - Ashkii Kedenchii, 19, a student at Orange Coast College, wears a headdress featuring porcupine guard hairs and eagle plumes, pertaining to the Navajo tribe and performed a grass dance. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Lissette Mendoza/Viking - Nathan Logan, 22, majoring in business management at Cerritos College, descends from the Kickapoo and Navajo tribes. He performed a fancy war dance. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Lissette Mendoza/Viking - Jonathan Orozco, 10, of the Navajo tribe, performs a fancy war dance. Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Story and photos By Lissette Mendoza/Photo and images editor/@Chingonapicosa

The LAC Cultural Affairs Council and the Native American Students Association sponsored a mini -Pow Wow Performance in honor of Native American heritage month Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the LAC Nordic Lounge. Native American culture was celebrated with a mix of dancing, singing, drumming, storytelling and food. History of the regalia worn by the dancers was shared by several speakers throughout the evening. The portraits of the dancers show the men in traditional dress for the grass dance, northern traditional dance and fancy war dance. The women pictured are dressed for Southern traditional dance and fancy shawl dance.