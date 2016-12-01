1 of 7

Story and photos By Lissette Mendoza/Photo and images editor/@Chingonapicosa

The LAC Cultural Affairs Council and the Native American Students Association sponsored a mini -Pow Wow Performance in honor of Native American heritage month Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the LAC Nordic Lounge. Native American culture was celebrated with a mix of dancing, singing, drumming, storytelling and food. History of the regalia worn by the dancers was shared by several speakers throughout the evening. The portraits of the dancers show the men in traditional dress for the grass dance, northern traditional dance and fancy war dance. The women pictured are dressed for Southern traditional dance and fancy shawl dance.