Story by Carlos Ochoa/VikingNews/@CarlosOchoaLA

In a LBCC sports press release Nov. 14, the Viking Men’s Water Polo qualified for the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Championships after competing in the SoCal Regional Playoffs last weekend.

After their CCCAA State Championship in 2015, the Vikings have an opportunity to win another, as they set to compete in a semifinal game against the West Valley College Vikings on Friday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. at Las Positas College in Livermore, Calif.

According to cccaasports.org, the official site of California Community College Athletics, there are two teams from Southern California, including Long Beach City College(21-6) and their first semifinal competition Golden West College (29-0).

The two teams representing Northern California are West Valley College (21-5) and San Joaquin Delta College (18-11). The two will be facing off Friday at 2 p.m.

The winners of the semifinal competitions on Friday will face off on Saturday in a Championship Game at 2 p.m. There will also be a 3rd place game set between the losing teams of the semifinal matches at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

According to cccaasports.org, the Vikings are second in CCCAA history with nine state titles and are looking for their third title in the last four years. Of the six losses in their season, four of which have been to Golden West, their first competition on Friday.

The Vikings are ranked 16th overall among all conferences, and second behind Cerritos College in the South Coast conference. Their Friday competition, Golden West College is ranked 11th among all conferences and ranked 1st in the Orange Empire conference.

For people attending, parking is $2 a day in all lots.

CCCAA press release previews and videos can be found at:

http://www.cccaasports.org/sports/mwaterpolo/composite?date=2016-11-18