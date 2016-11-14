Looking past the mud-slinging

As we come together after a vicious 2-year campaign, with Donald Trump as the 45th president of the U.S., LBCC should focus on expanding student support and educational extension, regardless of the nation’s budgetary stance on education reform.

The passing of Props. 51 and 55 only confirms it, with at least $9 billion planned for K-12 and Community Colleges.

Although the divisiveness of the battle between Trump and Hillary Clinton may create a muddled sense of education reform in the years to come, LBCC students on all fronts need to hold pride in programs such as the Long Beach College Promise and not waiver on the opportunities brought forth from hard-fought Community College reform.

If the election has taught us one thing, it is that the collective needs to appreciate the real power that comes with the vote and the consequences of an election as pivotal as this one.

Raising awareness, increasing voter turnout among students at LBCC and creating a template for the colleges around us and around the nation should continue to be one of our goals.

Local measures and propositions directly affect us and our surrounding neighborhoods. It is our job to make sure students are readily equipped for future participation.

Whether people are upset or happy about a Trump win, we should appreciate a peaceful exchange of power, something President Barack Obama said in a speech Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The student collective must end its dissenting views toward voting and rid itself of the conspiracy theory notion that a vote does not count. It does and it affects us all.

We now ask students to stop focusing on the collective-action problem that is the presidency and focus on local politics; you know, the ones that govern your day-to-day life in the area where you live, go to school, work and socialize.

The future of LBCC and the Community College system is only as strong as its student involvement and continuation of a strong education reform movement that will spread to neighboring communities.

With four years of an unforeseen and unanticipated presidency ahead of the U.S., it is time to open our eyes to the reality of the political scene and see ourselves at LBCC at the pinnacle of an education reform movement.

We have four years to decide our fate, open our eyes and look forward to change from now until 2020.