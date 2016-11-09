By Lissette Mendoza/Photo and image editor/@chingonapicosa

KLBC and KCTY radio, I.E. TV and the Jazz Big Band participated in the 6th annual World College Radio Day with hundreds of other college radio stations Friday, Nov. 4 at noon.

The performances started in the LAC’s Central Quad.

The Jazz Big Band, led by music teacher Patrick Sheng, played multiple pieces throughout the event.

Rob Webb, KLBC radio deejay and former city council member of Long Beach, hosted the event. “President Barack Obama proclaimed this day as Global Radio Day, to celebrate the students who power these stations and the unique role college radio plays across the globe,” Webb said.

Webb invited multiple Long Beach council members from different districts, among them Eighth District Councilmember Al Austin II, a former LBCC student and recent college Hall of Fame inductee, said, “I love LBCC. This is a great day for LBCC and college radio across the nation. It’s an honor to participate in this as a former student at LBCC and a privilege as well. Make some noise if you love Long Beach!”

A representative on behalf of State Assemblyman Patrick O’ Donnell, who represents most of Long Beach, San Pedro, Signal Hill and Catalina, presented KLBC and KCTY with a certificate from the state, recognizing them for being co-recipients of the College Radio Foundation’s Spirit of College Radio Award for the last two years, making LBCC the only Community College to ever receive the award.

The hashtag used for the live broadcast event was #LBCCRadio.

Free hot dogs and chips were provided by the Long Beach Police Officers Association. The performance was free and open to the public.