By Erin Asis/Staff writer/@erin_asis

–

LOS ANGELES –Tensions were high as many people gathered at the Theater at the Ace Hotel to watching the election results come in at the Hillary Clinton Democratic party.

It was a free event Downtown for the public and guests were provided with theater seating with a large screen viewing the CNN live stream. At 4:20 p.m., the connection cut out, right as some key results were coming in. The connection was restored at 4:25 p.m. with much amusement from the audience.

The connection cut out multiple times during the night, to the dismay of the crowd. One highlight as of 4:40 p.m. was Republican Donald Trump leading in Florida, which is a key state in the election.

Both candidates wanted Florida in their column for the Electoral College. However, as more results were counted, the leader in Florida kept flipping. Trump maintained a slight lead over Clinton, being ahead in a few of the East Coast states. Results from the states on the West Coast were not available at 8 p.m. as voting booths were just closing.

The crowd at The Ace displayed an energy that was noticeable. “I’m nervous, I’m a Hillary Clinton supporter, but it’s mainly the Southern states that are more conservative,” said Richard Halpern, a spectator at the event. “It seems like the polls have Trump ahead, which is concerning to me. It’ll be about an hour till things change. I’ve been a Hillary supporter since 2008. I want to be a part of history and see a female in the White House.”

As of 8 p.m., Trump was leading with 149 electoral voters and Clinton had 109. The winner needs 270 to capture the presidency.