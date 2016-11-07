By Denny Han/Staff writer/@dennyh_

For many LBCC students, Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be the first time they vote, not only for a president, but for the legislature that directly affects them and California.

There are 22 state measures are on the California ballot. Student Trustee Alejandro Lomeli recommends that students look at five measure due to their college relevance. Props 51, 55, 64, Los Angeles County Measure M and Long Beach City Measure MA.

Prop 51 and 55 tie directly into the funding of Community Colleges Prop. 51 focuses on improving and building new campus infrastructure in Community Colleges and K-12 schools through a $9 billion bond.

Prop 55 proposes an extension on the temporary tax increase enacted in 2012 that allocates funding to K-12 schools, community colleges, and, health care.

The LBCC Board of Trustees voted to endorse Prop. 55 in an Oct. 18 meeting.

Arika Hollins, 23, a political science major said. “K-12 education and education reform is a huge issue for me,” “It’s the field I’m going in to, and it’s the field that I hope can provide opportunity for the next generation.”

The controversial Prop. 64 aims to legalize marijuana in the state of LB Measure MA seeks to tax marijuana dispensaries to fund emergency response, public safety and homeless aid.

Joel Mendoza, 22, an art major said. “Good. We can tax it and put more money back into society, just like in Colorado.”

Jack Legaspi, 18, a film major said “I don’t think it should be legal.” “People shouldn’t be walking down the street throwing roaches everywhere.”

And LA Country Measure M seeks to improve transportation, both personal and public, through infrastructure improvement and affordable fees for students.

Aside from the 5 ballot issues mentioned above, many other measures have caught the attention of individual students.

Prop 67 proposes a ban on single-use plastic bags when grocery shopping.

Dorian Wild, 22, an art major said “I always use reusable bags anyway, what’s the big deal? Is that really our biggest issue right now, plastic bags?”

“People might have a hard time getting used to them at first. Over time, people will get used to it,” Jack Legaspi said.

Serena Kihm, 18, an undeclared major, expressed opposition towards Long Beach Unified School District Measure E, which focuses on upgrading outdated technology in K-12 classrooms: Kihm said, “The tax may help schools, but a lot of people are having a hard time already living paycheck to paycheck. A tax increase would make that worse.”

Political science professor Matthew Atkinson said, “I think this generation of students as a whole is a lot more politically-minded than in the past, so I don’t necessarily think there are any particularly big issues that students might be ignoring.”