By Denny Han/Staff writer/@Dennyh_

The American Red Cross’ blood drive returned to Long Beach City College on Wednesday Sept. 14 and Thursday Sept. 15 to offer students and employees a chance to contribute blood to those in need.

Many students attributed their willingness to donate blood to having been put into a situation where they or a loved one had relied on the medical donations of the community.

When talking about why she wanted to donate blood, Tangikina Moimoi, 27, a human services major, said, “I do it because I can. Because there was a time in my life where I said I couldn’t.”

After making a recovery from her disability five years ago, Moimoi wanted to give back to the community as much as she could and volunteering at the Red Cross is only one of many ways in which she does so while working as an advocate for students with disabilities alongside Disabled Student Program and Services.

When discussing what she may have to say to people considering donating blood, Moimoi said, “Do what little you can because it progresses to something bigger.”

Jordan Morgado, 20, an education major, explained his willingness to give blood as stemming from seeing his mother’s own struggles: “My mom has this disease where she’s got an iron deficiency in her blood, so I give what I can. I mean, I know it’s no enough, but if it can help somebody, you know.”

John Frixione, a volunteer worker with the blood drive, shared a similar sentiment and explained the reasons for his participation in the event as stemming from being a longtime blood donor and a military veteran. “People always need help,” he said. “I just figured that the Red Cross would be a good place to go to give back to the community. There’s always people in need of blood, I’m just a regular guy trying to contribute in any small way I can.”

While some donors may come from a background of struggle, many more are simply “ordinary people” wishing to contribute what they can to help those in need.

As Amy Gallagher, 19, a biology major, explained, “At first I didn’t want to because I was scared. But my fear of the needle is less than the fear of those who need the blood. It’s nice knowing that I could help someone in need and potentially help save a life.”

Angel Cuevas, 18, a computer science major, admitted, “I mostly just wanted to find out my blood type and figured I help some people along the way.”

People who wish to donate blood can contact the American Red Cross at (800) RED-CROSS.