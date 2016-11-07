By Denny Han/Staff writer/@Dennyh_

The third set of Fall Intramural events was played at Veterans Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 22, at noon with a series of flag-football practice rounds to prepare players for the season among TNT, PNK, Ladies of Athena, Men of Aztlan, American Criminal Justice Association, Order of Tong, and the Order of Thor.

Thor club president Javier Salcedo commended the atmosphere of this semester’s season and noted the increase in the number of participating teams in comparison to the semester before.

“It’s great to see everyone out here together as a whole,” he added. The tournament will begin on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Veterans Stadium and is expected to continue until mid-November.