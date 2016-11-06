By Denny Han/Staff writer/@dennyh_

With the Nov. 8 presidential election happening one week later, the Political Science Student Association hosted a debate-forum on Thursday, Nov. 3 in T1200 in front of a 100-person crowd featuring guest speakers and political science professors, Eugene Goss, Matthew Atkinson, Donald Douglas, Fredrick Henker, Laura Pellegrini and Paul Savoie.

PSSA member Jeanette Parra said, “We wanted to hear our teachers speak open politically without a classroom setting to worry about. We figured political science experts would be the most knowledgeable people to have speak, though we did have an English professor who had to cancel at the last minute.”

PSSA member Jorgel Chaves emphasized that “it’s important that we have millennial outreach events like these to educate future voters.”

Topics discussed included the paradigm shift of religious voters in the current election, voter fraud, Clinton’s plan for free college education, Trump’s wall and Trump’s promise to overturn Roe v. Wade.

For several students, the discussion on Trump’s Roe v. Wade position was what stood out the most.

Carlos Garcia, 20, a computer science major, said, “They seemed pretty unanimous on most of the other topics, but I thought Roe v. Wade was the most interesting because there was a bit more discourse and alternate viewpoints being presented.”

Dominique Parhan, 22, a political science major, said, “I think the most interesting part was how Laura Pellegrini presented Roe v. Wade as more of an issue of privacy rights than abortion.”

Each speaker criticized the wall plan for its impracticality and failure to account for socioeconomic side effects. “It’s a costly thing that isn’t going to deal with the core issue that is immigration,” Pellegrini said.

This discussion caught the attention of Elvira Peinado, 45, a political science major, said, “I felt like the guest speakers’ answers were a bit incomplete. If the main issue is immigration, then I’d like to hear them elaborate on how we can address it.”

As college students, the topic of free college was prevalent throughout the election among said demographic, first starting with Sanders’ campaign which then continued to Clinton’s platform. Savoie cited the Promise Pathways program as a successful example of college accessibility and noted the significant role of Community Colleges in such a plan if it were to come to fruition. Henker went on to note the necessity of limiting access in such an environment, while Atkinson and Goss discussed the federalist aspects of implementing such a plan, citing the high success of California’s education systems in comparison to other states.

When discussing the unconventional rise of Donald Trump, Professor Douglas said, “Trump is the unapologetic politician who people, screwed by the pursuit of international interests, feel that he stands for American interests.”