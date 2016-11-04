By Rueben Strickland/Sports editor/@riselbc

Athletics is a key component to the overall college experience so it is only right to honor those athletes who have excelled far and beyond in their athletic endeavors.

The Hall of Champions is where the legends of many individuals, players and teams live on in all of their glory for the public to see. Once a year a ceremony is hosted where 8 new athletes are chosen to join the Hall of Champions.

This year’s inductees are: Bryan Bridgewater (Track & Field ’89, ’90), Mickey Davis (Women’s Athletic Director/Dean of Athletics ’89-’04/’03-‘04), Douglas Fernandez (Track & Field ’83,’84), Mauricio Ingrassia (Women’s Soccer Coach ’95-’03), Jana Landel (Women’s Volleyball ’78,’79) Michael Maloney (Football ’77,’78), Chuck McFerrin (Men’s Athletic Director ’89-’03), Francis O’Neill (Cross Country/ Track & Field ’90, ’91/’91,’92).

Several current student athletes spoke about the ceremony and told their blueprint on how they plan to get into the Hall of Champions.

Jalen Dotson, point guard for the Men’s Basketball team said, “I plan to keep working hard, and stay dedicated to perfecting my craft.”

Eli Mama of the Men’s Volleyball team said, “I’m just going to be the best athlete I can be, and see where that takes me.”

A linemen from the Football team who goes by the name “Big Problem” who kept it short and sweet with the two word response “Ball Out!”

The Hall of Champions induction took place on Friday October 21.