Story and photos by Darrell James/Staff writer/@darrelljames_

Freshman quarterback Jake Maier helped LBCC defeat Chaffey, throwing five touchdown passes and finishing with 378 passing yards as the Vikings conquered the Panthers, 48-14, during Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Veterans Stadium.

The Vikings are 5-2 for the season and rated No. 11 in the state, according to the California Community College Athletic Association site.

Maier said, “It was important for us to bounce back from last week. Overall we have to get more consistent and maintain momentum through the second half. It’s just mistakes here and there we have to fix because every game is important.”

Standout players according to the Vikings website were freshman wide-receiver Jabari Minx, who finished with 167 receiving yards and two touchdowns, one touchdown being thrown by Maier and the other by freshman quarterback Grant Lowary. Maier completed touchdowns to wide receiver Cedric Bryd for 41 yards, sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Smith for 17 yards, sophomore wide receiver Jacob Welch for four yards and freshman wide receiver Marcus Moore for one yard during the game’s opening drive.

On defense, sophomore lineman Marcus Reynolds recorded seven stops, helping the Vikings hold the Chaffey defense. Five stops each were recorded for freshmen Raymond Tufga and Koery Warren. Warren also intercepted a pass and returned it 34 yards.

LBCC coach Brett Peabody said, “I’ve been really proud of this group. Even though we had a few guys who were out tonight, others stepped up and made plays that helped in a good win.”

The Vikings face Los Angeles Harbor on the road Saturday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m.