By Lissette Mendoza/Photo and images editor/@chingonapicosa

PCC’s Luz Gallery, in EE109 hosted Phyllis Miller’s photographic exhibition titled “Garden Expressions”.

Miller is a Los Angeles-based landscape photographer whose idea with the exhibition was to “show others her interpretation of ordinary things found in a garden that have beauty that most overlook.”

Miller received a certificate of achievement in computer application specialization in 2013 from LBCC as well as a certificate of achievement in digital media Arts in 2016, also from LBCC.

Miller is a portrait, event and nature photographer. Her previous work features architecture, seascapes and nature landscapes.

Miller began photographing at age 8 when she received a Kodak camera. She began practicing by shooting her family members. Eventually she combined her love of gardening and the outdoors by photographing nature. In 2004, she began her business, Phyllis Miller Photography, in which she primarily takes portraits of individuals and families. It was around the same time she started learning digital photography along with Photoshop and other imaging programs.

Miller is a member of Professional Photographers of America and National Association of Photoshop Professionals.

Aside from her work being showcased at LBCC’s art galleries, her work has been featured at the Cultural Alliance of Long Beach Gallery, Museum of Latin American Art, Liberty Gallery of Long Beach and the Art Exchange Gallery of Long Beach in group shows.