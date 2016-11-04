By Eddie Diaz/Staff writer/ @eddiefndiaz

–

“Mysteries of Rhythm” is a musical Picasso brought to ears by the experimental rock group Glasspirits by LBCC graduate Joanna Glass and Abe Perez.

With a cup of coffee, I was glued to the album and was soon warped into a world full of energy and incredible sound.

When Glass talked about the title “Mysteries of Rhythm”, she said “I thought that because Abe and I incorporate such contrasting musical ideas and rhythms, that somehow, magically work together, it’s almost like there is a mystery to it. So that’s why we call it Mysteries of Rhythm; because the rhythms in music and life are, indeed, mysterious.”

This album is all that and then some. With beautiful vocals, amazing percussions, guitar, violins, and a copious amount of instruments that make their noise heard, this album is a mystery to explore.

According to Gloucester Records, the duo is an experimental rock duo who mixes the talents of guitarist, violinist and keyboardist Joanna Glass and drummer and percussionist Abe Perez. There are many instruments that add to the intoxicating mix of sound, vocals that reach to your soul and tribal beats that will raise your energy.

“Mysteries of Rhythm” is their debut album with a sound that is described by Gloucester Records as a “mix between the Yeah Yea Yeahs and Muse with Afro-Cuban influences and a twist of classical and electronic music.”

Glass began playing music at 9 starting with the violin and now has become a recording engineer, composer, and arranger.

She graduated from the recording engineering program at LBCC in 2005.

Perez, a Cuban-native whose roots can be heard in many of the tracks, began playing drums at age 9. He played professionally during his middle school years, formed a band called Yankee Rose and played on shows with the likes of Van Halen and Quiet Riot.

To keep updated with the duo, check out their website, glasspirits.com, which links you to all their social media, provides information on future events and where you can listen to their album. Indulge yourself in something unique and incredible, discover the “Mysteries of Rhythm.”