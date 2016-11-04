By Susan Usas/ Chief-copy-editor/@suzyq_445

Josh Rodriguez, 28, a business major and assistant at the scholarship office at LBCC’s Liberal Arts Campus, said, “$1.1 million scholarships were awarded last year and $1.5 million were awarded the previous year.”

November is National Scholarship Month, with an opportunity for students nationwide to be awarded 700 scholarships. Scholarships range from U.S. veterans, military families, students of parents in the California strawberry harvest and red-headed students, to name a few. More information on scholarships offered may be found at lbcc.edu/scholarships.

LBCC’s PCC and LAC will offer workshops for students to gain information on how to apply, help with application essays and deadline information. The workshops began Tuesday, Oct. 18 and end Wednesday, Oct. 30. Limited seating is offered, students may register online on LBCC’s website. The deadline to apply for scholarships is Sunday, Dec. 4.

One of the largest scholarship donators is the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation from the former Lakers and Redskins owner. According to the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation website, the scholarship gives recipients up to $40,000 per year to attend an accredited university. Students may use the award for books, tuition and living expenses. The foundation selects up to 85 undergraduate transfer students per year from a nationwide applicant pool.

Students applying must meet the following requirements of attending an U.S. accredited Community College with a sophomore status or a recent graduate, have a grade point average of 3.5 or above, plan to transfer to a university in the Fall and demonstrate unmet Financial need.

Kevin Mora, 20, a kinesiology major, said, “I was a student at Cal State Long Beach and on an athletic scholarship. I made an irresponsible decision and got injured. I lost my scholarship, but I consider that a learning experience, like a learning curve of what not to do while attending college. I have an athletic scholarship at LBCC and I am so grateful for it.”