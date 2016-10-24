On Oct. 5 & 6, LBCC hosted a Red Cross blood drive. However, due to a 1985 lifetime ban on the blood from men who have had sex with men, gay and bisexual men were shunned from the event. (39)

Jahmad Burns, a 20-year-old psychology major, said, “I think the current regulations regarding active gay men not being able to donate blood is very outdated. It’s not just gay men who can be a risk. Heterosexual men and women can also be a risk.”

Amy Papageorges, a Red Cross employee of 12 years, said “Right now we are in the process of reversing it. That regulation was created by the FDA, and all blood banks had to adhere to that. Personally, I’m happy that they are changing the policies. We need all the blood we can get.”

The policy was created in the mid-1980s due to the rising AIDS epidemic. During the time, scientists did not have enough research on the disease, but they did know that numbers were alarmingly high in the gay community; hence, the policy was created.