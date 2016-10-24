“What are you, some sort of queer?” It was originally meant to be a derogatory term, but is now used to define someone who doesn’t fit the heteronormative construct. (29)

LBCC is known for many things, and one of them is their LGBT club, dubbed Queer Space. The club is an all-inclusive group that focuses on creating a safe zone for LGBT students.

“Being a part of the club was a great experience. It was very rewarding. I met a lot of people from being a part of it,” said Ravanna Cantrall, former president of Queer Space. “We gave the club that name because we tried to be inclusive towards all genders and sexualities.”

Juan Barerra, former vice president of Queer Space, said “We didn’t come up with the name right away. We had the idea of starting an LGBT club in Spring 2015 when Ravanna and I first met, but the club didn’t happen until Fall 2015.”

“The club is a place where people go to forget school and let go of stress and have fun,” Barerra said. “You should be free to express yourself there. It gets you involved with the local LGBT community and you’ll make new friends.”