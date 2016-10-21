By Lissette Mendoza/Photo editor/@chingonpicosa

–

LBCC will be working with the non-profit Giving Children Hope to fill donation boxes for Syrian refugees.

With over 4.7 million men, women, and children having been forced to flee their homes in Syria due to the civil war going on, making Syrians the largest refugee population in the world.

LBCC’s mission with this donation drive is to fill the boxes with essential items that will “help bring comfort to those who have lost so much.” These care packages will be sent with a letter that will be translated to let them know people on the other side of the world care about helping them.

A 40-ft trailer will be sent by Giving Children Hope to the areas surrounding Syria to personally deliver the packages.

Suggested items include but are not limited to: blankets, winter clothing, diapers, toys, hygiene items such as feminine pads, shampoos and toothpaste, no food is allowed. The last day for accepting donations will be Friday, Oct. 21.

For LBCC students this will also be an opportunity to obtain volunteer hours on Sunday, Oct. 23 at LAC-E119 from 9 – noon when they will be creating the packages for delivery.

Teila Robertson, LBCC Student Life Coordinator says, “I think it’s a great idea, civic engagement is great, whenever students help other, you walk away with a great feeling.”

Drop-off locations for the donations will be at the Student Unions at both LBCC campuses located at the LAC in the fishbowl and the PCC in the EE building.