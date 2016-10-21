Photo by Darrell James/ Viking- Allison Mounce 19, an art major, tends to service candles for LBCC student, Ruben Perla on Wednesday, Oct. 19, near LAC’s D Building. Perla died Oct. 16 in a car crash. Mounce had known Perla for about a year, meeting the communication major last Fall semester. Mounce was also a part of the early candle service, setting the first three candles Tuesday, Oct. 18 after hearing about his death. "It’s been very hard to see him go. He was a great person to be around. I used to always call him ‘Bear Claw’ because the bear claw neckless he would wear," Mounce said.
By Erin Asis/Staff writer/@erin_asis

Ruben “Bearclaw” Perla, 21, a communications major, died in a car crash on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the intersection of Sante Fe street and Pine avenue in Compton, just two blocks away from his home.

Perla was set to graduate in May. “He was a sweet, non-judgemental and caring person who always tried to put a smile on faces or lift someones spirits when they were down,” said Louise Mounce, 43, a culinary arts student.

The funeral date is pending.