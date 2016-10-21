By Erin Asis/Staff writer/@erin_asis

Ruben “Bearclaw” Perla, 21, a communications major, died in a car crash on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the intersection of Sante Fe street and Pine avenue in Compton, just two blocks away from his home.

Perla was set to graduate in May. “He was a sweet, non-judgemental and caring person who always tried to put a smile on faces or lift someones spirits when they were down,” said Louise Mounce, 43, a culinary arts student.

The funeral date is pending.