by Darrell James

The Vikings defeated Goldenwest College, 42-20, in game five on Saturday, Oct. 1 at home.

The team is currently 4-1 on the season and rated No.5 in state, according to the California Community College Athletic Association site.

Sophomore defensive linemen, Marcus Reynolds said, “We started off a bit slow but had to swing the game our way for the win. We have make sure we keep everything together moving towards Mt. Sac.”

Beginning the game with a rocky start, the Goldenwest Rustlers managed to score twice on Vikings in the first quarter and once again in the early second quarter. Recovering from the 0-20 trail, LBCC freshman quarterback Jake Maier found freshman wide receiver Kyrin Cannon for a 16-yard touchdown pass bringing the score to 7-20. The Vikings continued to push forward after freshman defensive back Guy Alford and freshman linebacker Darnay Harris sacked Goldenwest back to back returning possession to LBCC. Freshman running back Roderick Ashford Jr. then capitalized the control with a four yard touchdown which brought the game to 14-20 before halftime.

Moving into the third quarter, Maier connected with sophomore wide receiver Jacob Welch for a seven yard touchdown pass that brought LBCC into the lead at 21-10 returning from halftime.

The defense added to the onslaught with a pick off by Harris that turned into a 79-yard touchdown, freshman kicker Sergio Garcia then completed the defensive scoring drive with a successful PAT bringing the Vikings to 35-20. Maier continued in positive gain closing with a 12-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Cedric Byrd.

Freshman linebacker Manu Tui-Enesi and defensive lineman Abedayo Soremekun each recorded five stops.

A team-high of seven stops was recorded for sophomore linebacker Isaia Rosten with four stops being solo.

On offense freshman quarterback Jake Maier finished with 198 passing yards four touchdowns. Freshman running back Roderick Ashford finished with 77 yards and one touchdown.

Sophomore wide receiver Jacob Welch finished with 68 passing yards and one touchdown.

LBCC coach Brett Peabody said, “Was really proud on both the offensive and defensive side. I really appreciated the team’s resiliency tonight.”

The Vikings will visit Mt San Antonio College at Covina District Field in Covina, CA on Saturday, Oct.15 at 6p.m.