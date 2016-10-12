by Joseph Herrera

A public meeting held in T-1200 provided students with disabilities the voice to express their concerns about safety hazards on Wednesday, October 5.

Program Director Terence S. Degray opened the event discussing the American Disabilities Act and establish an open mic for anybody to say anything at any time.

Luz Madrigal, 23 is a visually impaired student majoring in business administration declared her views on physical barriers that make everyday life an inconvenient matter.

“I have some concerns about both campuses. I don’t know where to start. In the cafeteria there are some paper towel dispensers that are on the wall. I can’t find it so I often hit myself on it. In the T-building and I believe in other buildings. There is no braille to let me know what building I’m in”

Issues for wheelchair-bound students were also addressed at the meeting. Bumps in the parking lot and heavy bathroom doors create a burden for these students.

Hearing impaired students acknowledged fire alarms that have no light to alert them during an unexpected fire drill.

Modernization of buildings AA and BB at the pacific coast campus were funded by Measure E. Measure E which was passed in 2008 makes it possible to repair and upgrade aged buildings into ADA compliant and energy efficient facilities.

Terence S. Degray was unable to comment at the event.

Core services from DSPS include assistive computer technology, sign language interpreters, and test taking assistance.

Student Office assistant, Patricia Lovely gave information on the activity of DSPS:

“Within a semester we have about 100 students enrolling. We have two orientations one at the start and another later on in the semester. Each orientation has about 30 people.”

For more information about disability service contact DSPS office LAC: (562) 938-4558 or PCC: (562) 938-3921.