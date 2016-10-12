Concerns regarding high student demand for increased research center operational hours on the Pacific Coast Campus were addressed during an ASB board meeting on Friday, Sept. 23 2016 at 8 a.m. by PCC librarian David Goto.

The research center at PCC currently operates on weekdays 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. during spring and fall semesters.

However, a number of students found that the existing allotted time to be insufficient, anonymously citing the lack of access to a personal computer at home, a lack of space and silence in the primary computer lab or conflicting schedules in an informal survey conducted by Goto when asked to voice their opinion:

“Get work done [sic] no computer at home”, one comment read. “Students need the computers because some don’t have them at home.”

“We need more internet access, Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and print usage. We also need more access academic rooms”, student Gabriel Luna said.

“Would like downstairs to open. More comfort to study when not pressured by other waiting students.”

“I get that there’s another lab upstairs, but it’s always packed with students.”

“For those of us who work during the day it would be a great addition for computer use.”

“Seriously, 1 p.m.? What about the students who have night classes and no access to computers? Come on, LBCC.”

The usage data in Goto’s survey shows an average of 80 student visits in the 15 hours the research lab is open per week.

Other comments went on to attribute their preference of the research center as a result of the librarians and staff working there:

“Open this lab with the same great supervision as the others”, student Mark Escarcega said.

“I get excellent advice about help in all [sic] phases of the computer room”

It’s a great place where students can come in and quickly print and complete assignments with great assistance form staff.”

Other reasons students cited included easier handicap accessibility than the upstairs computer lab.

In addition to homework uses, Goto found that many students typically use the lab as a means of completing financial aid forms.

Goto has since taken it upon himself to make hard-copy financial aid forms available during non-operational hours through his own resources.

As of the ASB board meeting on Sept. 23, a total of 365 students have voiced their concerns in Goto’s survey since it began on Aug. 1, 334 of which were from this Fall 2016 semester.

Goto’s presentation was met with acknowledgement by board members who agreed to consider the research center hours when discussing the allocation of funding.

Karen Rothstein, dean of library and learning resources, made note that “While some students have expressed a desire to have the research center open more hours, the survey was informal.

The library will need to conduct a campus-wide, formal survey to determine the exact need of the student body.”