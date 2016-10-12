By Joseph Herrera

Thank goodness for the witty and wild showing of all in the timing. On Thursday evening Oct. 7, I sat outside the auditorium contemplating the stressful week of balancing work and school, while also constantly checking public transportation schedules down and around Long Beach.

I stumbled into the backstage, pen and paper, observing the cast members throwing on costumes and even some rehearsing lines.

The theater program has been frantic since opening night on Thursday Sept. 29. Cast member Anthony Malone, 24, still felt the excitement of that night or any moment on stage: “I love it, it’s just this great energy anytime I go on.”

After a few minutes I realized it was almost show time. I bought my $12 ticket and walked in, sat down and observed the set which were pieces of wooden furniture dangling from metallic ropes, floating seamlessly uninterrupted in time.

When the lights in the theater go black you forget of everything from the outside world. All your worries and struggles are erased and reincarnated as an art form: Theater.

All acts of the production were hilarious. Certainly one of my favorite act was the third entitled “Fore”. An extremely complicated and hilarious scene showed three miniature golf games, with one man on three separate first dates.

It starts with one man and one woman having a date going really well. In a few minutes another man and another woman enter the stage while having a date go so-so.

Then a third set of guy and girl enter on embarking on a date that’s, well, not so great. Stick them on one stage and it becomes challenging, entertaining hilarious scene.

An interesting scene was the last one called The Universal Language in which a stuttering insecure woman begins a fraudulent language learning course taught by the inventor who only speaks the language: UnaMunda. Sentences like “Kajarr est vanhuten five A clokca” are thrown around with no remorse. The inventor then confesses his fake language as he begins to fall in love with her.

After the play, the cast and audience members made their way outside the auditorium to meet each other and socialize. Theater major Diontae Simpson, 21, was ecstatic after the performance: “It was flawless, the set was awesome. Some scenes were hard to pull off hence the title, All in the Timing. You get great entertainment, no cross that, quality entertainment.”

All in the Timing is a funny, challenging, and even romantic play. I’m glad I went to see this production as I’m sure other guests feel the same way.

It definitely beats watching Netflix for a night, in fact it’s better than Netflix and that’s why I love it.

The six-act of production was written by David Ives and directed by Anthony Carriero. Several events coming up is the Scholarship Music Concert on Sunday October 16 at 2pm in which general admission is $20 and for students with valid IDs is $15.

The Symphony Orchestra Concert on Sunday October 23 at 2pm, general admission presale is $10, at the door is $12, student, senior and staff presale is $5, and at the door is $7.