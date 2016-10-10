For the science and star gazers who missed out, the science department had the pleasure of hosting a lecture and demonstration of the recently upgraded planetarium on Sept 30 at 7 p.m.

The lecture included a history of Einstein’s general theory of relativity, presented by professor of geography, Dr. Ray Sumner.

Dr. Sumner covered the historical significance of the proof of the heliocentric, or sun-centered solar system model and highlighted the confirmation of the discovery of how the stars, planets and galaxies all come together.

The lecture included a slideshow detailing the research of major astronomers, from the late 19th century who confirmed Einstein’s general theory of relativity.

The lecture was also held on the day of a “black moon”, an unofficial term for a new moon, or a phase in which the moon is obstructed from view.

Following the lecture, astronomy Professor Amy Fredericks, unveiled the new and improved planetarium projector.

Prior to the upgrade, the projection system could not produce images on one side of the dome.

The second lens has been added and from the comfort of lecture hall D-325 students can see the stars in all their beauty.

The projector was upgraded over the summer and is “a welcome addition to the astronomy and science department,” said Fredericks.

The projection is used to display stars and celestial objects not easily seen by the naked eye. With this technology students are able to view the material in an entertaining and inviting way.