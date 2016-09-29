Long Beach City College Superintendent-President Eloy Ortiz Oakley will be among 11 individuals honored at the White House this Friday as a “Champions of Change for College Opportunity.”

The White House will recognize President Oakley’s work on the Long Beach College Promise and his efforts to establish a California College Promise.

He is the only person from California who will be recognized. The event will be live-streamed at www.whitehouse.gov/live on Friday, September 30 at 6 a.m. PDT/ 9 a.m. ET