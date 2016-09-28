Long Beach City College (LBCC) is an accessible and affordable option to students affected by the closure of ITT Technical Institute locations in this area. The college is reaching out to these displaced students while identifying LBCC academic and student services that can best support them.

Long Beach City College welcomes ITT students and is committed to meeting with individuals to identify how the college can best assist them in attaining their educational goals.

Similar programs that might overlap include computer and office studies programs, electrical technology courses, advanced manufacturing and drafting classes, and business studies.

“We will do everything we can to accommodate the transition for affected students,” said LBCC Superintendent-President Eloy Oakley, “but it will require a case-by-case analysis of their educational goals and courses taken at ITT. LBCC is in contact with the U.S. Department of Education and will continue to work with state and federal officials to help students make the transition to one of our quality public colleges.”

LBCC will be hosting two workshops to provide ITT students with information on LBCC programs that may align with ITT coursework, credit by exam options, transcript evaluation process, applying for financial aid and an opportunity to speak with a counselor. The upcoming workshop will take place on:

Tuesday, September 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pacific Coast Campus, Room LL206, 1305 East Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90806

at the Pacific Coast Campus, Room LL206, 1305 East Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90806 Thursday, September 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Liberal Arts Campus, Room L252, 4901 East Carson St., Long Beach, CA 90808

Students can sign up for one of these workshops by calling the LBCC Assessment Office at (562) 938-4049.

LBCC offers a wide variety of affordable programs includingAssociates Degrees, Associate Degrees for university transfer, Career and Technical Education certificates, and workforce training. Former ITT students can read the LBCC new student checklist to find out how to apply, or call (562) 938-4268 to schedule a time to meet with a counselor.

Additional Resources:

The U.S. Department of Education provided answers toFrequently Asked Questions about the closure of ITT Technical Institutes, a fact sheet and has scheduled a number of webinars.

California’s Department of Consumer Affairs Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education will be hosting meetings throughout California near ITT Tech campuses to provide assistance for students. Click here to read about the upcoming meetings and additional information.

