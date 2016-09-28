Long Beach City College has earned a top sustainability award among all California community colleges for a project that has resulted in significant energy savings.

LBCC received the top Retrofit Project award in the California Community Colleges 2016 Board of Governors Energy and Sustainability Awards during the September 19 Board of Governors meeting. The awards recognize standout efforts for environmental sustainability among community colleges.

The winning project was a $3.1-million retrofit of chiller plants at both LBCC campuses that has resulted in more efficient operations and will lower the College’s energy bill by about $92,000 a year. Project construction generated more than 1,200 hours of full-time employment and eight hours for apprentices and trainees.

“This project is an excellent example of how strategic investment in the College’s infrastructure can result in a greener, more efficient campus,” said Ann-Marie Gabel, Vice President of Administrative Services. “Environmental sustainability will continue to be a top priority in all of our new construction and retrofit projects moving forward.”

The awards were established in 2012 to bring attention to exemplary energy and sustainability efforts at California Community Colleges. The LBCC award was in the Proposition 39 (California Clean Energy Jobs Act) Projects category, and the selection was based on a points system for comparing cost savings, energy savings, and jobs created.

The project was financed by a combination of local Measure E bond funds and state Proposition 39 (California Clean Energy Jobs Act) revenue.