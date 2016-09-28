Joseph Herrera

Staff Writer

Get ready theater lovers! David Ives, “All in the Timing,” a collection of one-act plays, will be presented Thursday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 9 in the LBCC Auditorium.

The production is set to take the stage only a few weeks after “The Nerd” made its enjoyable emergence at the dawn of the Fall semester.

Rehearsals and need for theatrical honing is consistent, ranging anywhere from 4 to 10 hours a day.

The rapid quick-witted dialogue takes an exhaustive amount of time to execute with skill.

Theater majors Adrian Jones, 21, and Vercylane Bustos, 34, reflected on their scene.

The opening act titled “Sure Thing” carries a lengthy conversation of two strangers meeting at a cafe table.

The dialogue begins as a normal short exchange, but a small ring from a bell makes the mild exchange turn into a complicated and awkwardly warm heart-to-heart.

One error in timing can blunder the swift dialogue, hence the title “All in the Timing”.

Jones kept patience at mastering the skilled scene: “I definitely hit some bumps in the road, but at least I know where they are.”

When talking about how the chemistry is on and off the scene Bustos blurted out with a smile, “Its OK. I mean it could be better.”

In another act entitled, “Words, Words, Words”, theater major Makoto Morito, 19, plays a chimpanzee who is locked with two other chimpanzees in a cage by a mad doctor.

The doctor’s idea is that if he locks them in for an infinite amount of time, the chimpanzees will be forced to produce William Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Morito said, “It’s a funny play. It’s my third play here at LBCC and it took a while to get comfortable in front of an audience but now I am pretty comfortable.”

Morito moved from Japan a year ago to study theater and is working to achieve success as an actress.

Written between 1987 and 1993, “All in the Timing” presents six diverse, but hysterical comedies sharing wit, romance and existential themes.

The play had its premiere in 1993 and was the winner of the John Gassner Playwright award.

Director Anthony Carreiro decided to adapt the fast-timed comedy given the circumstance of previous LBCC productions dealing with social issues.

Carreiro said, “Our recent plays this past year dealt with themes like sexism and racism, but now I felt like we have to do something with humor.

We are in such a weird political time in our country and everybody has this on their minds so I wanted to do this production so everybody can get that off their minds.”

Opening night will be on Thursday, Sept. 29th so get your tickets, ladies and gentlemen, and take in some laughs. Curtains open 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sunday 2:00 p.m. For more information, visit lbcc.edu/performingarts.