The Men’s Water Polo Team brought home their 3rd consecutive win of the season with an 18-1 victory over Rio Hondo on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

“It was a good game, we needed this win right before our Cuesta Tournament next week, it gives us confidence” said Teo Dadic, an attacker for the team, who contributed three goals and an assist for the match.

The team has a comfortable 13-0 lead at the half, using their defense to prevent Rio Hondo from catching up.

“I think our defense was really solid” said Nick Woods, a goalie for the Vikings, “We’ve been working hard to perfect it for our Cuesta Tournament”. The team heads off to Long Beach State on Oct. 1st, time is TBD.

Check the link for scheduling and roster information: Men’s Water Polo Schedule