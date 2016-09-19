By Carlos Ochoa/Opinion editor/@CarlosOchoaLA

Five students gave public interviews during the meeting for the position of Representative of Athletics at Board meeting Friday morning on Aug. 16.

Students interviewed included Brandon Johnson, Aaron Villareyna, Kionna Mau, Maggie Dizon, and Michelle Cotton, with majors in Computer science, Business management, Business Law, Nursing, and Human Behavior respectively.

When asked why he would want to be the Representative of Athletics, Villareyna, 32, Business Management major said, “Nothing beats hitting the pavement and getting the word out there about our athletic program.”

All the students echoed their wants to be Representative of Athletics, but Maggie Dizon, 20, Nursing major, when asked about any other positions she would take said, “I would be a big proponent of social media, so the Representative of Publicity.”

“We hope to see in whoever fills the position is someone who will work closely with our sports programs to promote student engagement in sporting events as well as in the intramural program, said ASB President Erick Mazariegos.

Council also discussed an agenda item on a smoke free, tobacco free campus, and announced a grant to be used to hire an examiner who will examine the effects of smoking at the college.

“I don’t smoke, so I would feel okay to rid of the smoking areas personally, yet I understand it’s a necessity and an area of relief for many and I wouldn’t want to take that away from them,” said ASB LAC VP Joshua Bedolla in an interview after the meeting.

Miles Nevin, Director of the Office of the Superintendent-President, promoted the College Promise campaign and the launching of the #PromiseStory video competition.

“Long Beach is the leader of America’s college promise,” said Nevin.

Also, ASB will be hosting a Hispanic Heritage event on August 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PCC.

The next student council meeting will be at PCC on Friday, Sept. 23 at 8:30 a.m. in GG238.

More details will be available and added to the story once confirmed, look forward to an update.