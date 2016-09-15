The Music Scholarship Concert

A concert presented by the LBCC Performing Arts Department and the Associated Student Body, featuring Chamber Orchestra, Jazz Big Band, Daytime Vocal Jazz, Viking Singers, and Wind Ensemble.

Proceeds go directly to the music scholarship fund, supporting LBCC music majors and their private study.

When: October 16 at 2 p.m.

Where: Long Beach City College Auditorium, Liberal Arts Campus, Building J, 4901 E. Carson St., Long Beach, CA

Tickets: Tickets or Ovation Tix at (866) 811-4111.

Free parking in lots D, E and F on Harvey Way, between Clark Avenue and Faculty Avenue

— Jeff Dahlquist

Online and Social Media Editor

Viking News

Lot D

Lot E

Lot F