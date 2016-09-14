Story by Jonathan Rivas

Nurse Dawn said, “A lot of students are not aware of the services we offer even though they pay the $19 health fee every semester.”

The health fee is required by California state law to provide health services on campus and help students in the event of an on-campus accident.

Over the counter medication can be provided when needed.

“We have Tylenol and Ibuprofen and even stuff to help you with scratches and scrapes,” said Dawn.

All medication is provided at no extra charge.

Students may also take advantage of mental health services such as support groups or suicide prevention.

Short-term counseling is offered and covers a variety of problems ranging from eating disorders, anxiety and depression.

In addition to over the counter medication the center is offering free flu shot.