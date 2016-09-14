Story by Fernanda Sandoval

Students with mental or physical disabilities can receive aid at LBCC in the Disabled Students Programs and Services office in A1134 on the LAC.

According to the brochure the office helps students who may be affected in “verbal or written communication, basic reading skills, spelling, math computation, memory or concentration and reasoning.” The center has benefits such as counseling, basic skills-assistance, tutoring and classroom accommodations.

If students would like to gain assistance from the program, they would need to go into the office in A1134 and sign up for new student orientation.

Yesica Gomez has been working in the office since October and said, “I had a student who was partially blind so I helped her onto the shuttle and helped her find her class at PCC.” Gomez states that she works in the office because she wants the students to succeed. The office hours are Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – noon.